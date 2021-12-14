Kerala Govt releases animated short film to promote sex education among children | Watch video

Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala government released an animated short film on Tuesday, on sex education among children. The video was released through the Facebook page of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. The film ‘Ami, Adi ? Sanju, Manju’ was made by the Integrated Child Development Scheme and Women and Child Development Department by providing the message to begin the first lessons of sex education from the their home itself.

In his Facebook post, CM said that the unscientific misconceptions over sexuality will obstruct the idea of gender equality and the evolution of robust male-female relationships. Therefore, modern society demands to provide scientific sex education for the upcoming generations.





The short film urges the parents to give proper answers to the questions raised by their children instead of evading them. It noted that otherwise, the children may reach out to unfavourable sources seeking the answers for their doubts and forming faulty conceptions over sexuality, reproduction and even their own body.