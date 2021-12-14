Kerala lifts more COVID-19 curbs; Ritual art forms allowed during religious fests

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has announced that ritual art forms will be permitted to be performed at religious sites as part of festivals. Following the weekly COVID-19 review meeting on Monday, the CM announced a spate of relaxations.

For public functions hosted in open places, a maximum of 300 people would be allowed, while for events held in closed venues such as halls, a maximum of 150 people would be allowed. Political and cultural functions are among the public functions, the CM stated.