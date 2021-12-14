Maharashtra MLC polls: BJP secures landslide victory

Mumbai: Giving a shock to the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) alliance in Maharashtra, BJP bagged four out of the six seats in the Maharashtra Legislative Council (MLC). The ruling MVA won only 2 seats. BJP won Nagpur, Akola, Buldhana and Washim seats.

BJP candidates Chandrashekhar Bawankule and Vasant Khandelwal won from Nagpur and Akola respectively. In the Kolhapur and Nandurbar-Dhule MLC polls , the Congress and the BJP respectively secured one seat each unopposed.

Also Read: ‘ Congress will rule Uttar Pradesh, BJP will not be able to cross 30 seats’: Congress leader

BJP and Shiv Sena bagged one seat each in Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation.