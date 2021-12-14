Minor girl gangraped by father’s friends in Madhya Pradesh; Accused arrested

Jabalpur: An 11-year-old girl was allegedly gang-raped by two friends of her father in Jabalpur district, Madhya Pradesh. The incident took place on December 7 when her father, a labourer, was out of home. The incident came to light on December 11 following which the two accused were arrested, a police official said.

Additional Superintendent of Police Sanjay Agrawal said that the Class 7 student was allegedly raped in the backyard of her house by two of her father’s friends, aged 25 and 26 years. A woman from the neighbourhood informed police about it on December 11. The police subsequently contacted the girl’s family and registered a case, the official said. Ranjhi police station in-charge Vijay Paraste said that when contacted, the girl’s family members said she had been looking lost since a few days. After being counselled, the girl narrated the ordeal to the police.

Both the accused were arrested on Sunday and a case was registered against them under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code, the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, Paraste said, adding that further investigation was underway.