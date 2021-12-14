Mother Terasa’s legacy getting tainted ? Details :

According to Gujarat police, a children’s home run by the Missionaries of Charity in Vadodara is accused of trying to convert girls to Christianity by making them wear crosses and handing them the Bible for recitation. As reported in the Indian Express, the FIR was filed on December 12 following a complaint brought by the in-charge of the district social security office in Vadodara, Mayank Trivedi, that attempts were being made to convert Hindu girls to Christianity.

Reports indicate that Trivedi, along with the Chairman of the Child Welfare Committee of the district, visited the charity home in Makarpura on December 9. According to the FIR, the management kept a Bible in a storeroom for girls to recite from in an attempt at religious conversion. The institution is alleged to have hurt the ‘religious sentiments of Hindus intentionally’ and to have lured girls to adopt Christianity through its activities.

According to reports, the alleged incidents took place between February 10 and December 9 of this year. This case invoked sections 3 and 4 of the Gujarat Freedom of Religion Act which pertains to converting, or attempting to convert, a person from one religion to another through force, allurement, or fraudulent means, as well as sections 295 (A) and 298 of the Indian Penal Code which pertain to hurting religious feelings.

‘We are not involved in any religious conversion activity. We have 24 girls in the home. The girls live with us and follow our practices because they see us doing the same when we pray and live. We have not converted anyone or forced anyone to marry into the Christian faith,’ a spokesperson for the Missionaries of Charity said, as quoted in the report.