Netflix India cuts prices: New rates here

Netflix India said on Monday that all of its plans will have a price cut. This price cut comes in the face of fierce competition from other streaming companies that charge substantially less than Netflix. In India, the streaming giant has lowered pricing for its four plans by 25%, making it the second time the company has done so. In July 2019, Netflix announced its cheapest plan for India, priced at Rs 199 per month.

Netflix’s cheapest plan was Rs 199 for mobile and tablet-only watching, but that has now been reduced to Rs 149. The basic subscription, which can be seen on a mobile phone, tablet, computer, or television, has been reduced from Rs 499 to Rs 199 per month.

The regular plan, which allows streaming on all four types of devices and has superior video quality of 1080p resolution, is now available for Rs 499 per month instead of Rs 649 previously. The premium plan, which is available on all four types of devices with 4K + HDR video quality, is now available for Rs 649 per month instead of Rs 799 per month.

The new pricing will take effect on December 14th.