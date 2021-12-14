Novavax Covid-19 vaccine for children will be launched in next 6 months, says SII CEO Adar Poonawalla

New Delhi: Serum Institute of India (SII) CEO Adar Poonawalla said that his company will launch Novavax COVID-19 vaccine for children in India in next six months. He updated that the 2nd and 3rd phase of clinical trial of the vaccine is going on.

‘We have not seen a lot of severe disease in children. Fortunately, the panic is not there for children. However, we will be launching a vaccine in six months for children, hopefully down to the age of three’, Poonawalla said. Poonawalla informed that Covovax is under trial and has shown excellent data to the age group of three years.

Earlier, the Bharat Biotech had submitted interim safety and immunogenicity data to the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI). The company is also conducting phase II/III clinical trial of COVAXIN for children.