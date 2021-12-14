Number of Indians who renounced their citizenship in last 7 years revealed

New Delhi: Around 8,81,254 Indians gave up their citizenship in the last 7 years. Minister of State of Home Affairs, Nityananda Rai revealed this in the Lok Sabha. As per the data available with the Ministry of External Affairs, around one lakh Indians surrendered their citizenship in the first nine months of 2021.

In 2015, a total of 1,31,489 citizens gave up their citizenship, 1,41,603 citizens in 2016, 1,33,049 in 2017, 1,34,561 in 2018, 1,44,017 in 2019, 85,248 in the pandemic-hit 2020 and 1,11,287 citizens renounced their citizenship till September 30, 2021.

Also Read: Wizz Air Abu Dhabi announces new flight service

10,645 foreign nationals, mostly from Pakistan (7,782) and Afghanistan (795), applied for Indian citizenship between 2016 and 2020. Also, around 1 crore Indians are currently living overseas.