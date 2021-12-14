Omicron: 36 people with close contact isolated in Kerala

On Monday, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan announced that 36 persons had been isolated after coming into contact with the man who tested positive for the Omicron strain of coronavirus.

The man, who travelled in from the United Kingdom, and his wife arrived at Kochi’s Nedumbassery airport on December 6 via Abu Dhabi on an Etihad flight. He tested positive for coronavirus on December 8.

According to health officials, the man’s general condition was fine on Monday, and he is recovering and has no other issues.

‘In the context of Omicron, more attention must be exercised to observe if new clusters are emerging, and if so, genetic sequencing must be performed in such locations,’ Pinarayi stated while chairing a Covid assessment conference of top officials.

Pinarayi also told the District Collectors and the Health Department to give extra attention to districts with poor vaccination rates at the meeting.