Sameer Wankhede will appear today before caste certificate scrutiny committee

Sameer Wankhede, the Mumbai zonal director of the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), is scheduled to appear before the Mumbai district caste certificate scrutiny committee on Tuesday to answer questions about the officer’s caste certificate.

The commission issued the summons late last month in response to a complaint filed by Ashok Kamble, the president of the Bhim Army’s Maharashtra section. Wankhede allegedly gave fake information about himself in order to obtain a ‘Mahar’ caste certificate for a government job, according to Kamble.

In addition to Kamble, Dalit activist Manoj Sansare has joined the case as a third complainant. Wankhede is a Muslim by birth and married in line with Sharia, according to both of them, and the official allegedly procured a forged certificate to suit his professional interests.