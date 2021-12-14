Terrorist gunned down by security forces in Jammu and Kashmir

Srinagar: Security forces neutralized a terrorist affiliated with the Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) in an encounter on Tuesday. One AK-47 Rifle, four magazines, grenades and pouches have been recovered from the slain terrorist. The operation is currently underway.

A joint team of Jammu and Kashmir police and Indian Army carried out a search operation in the Behramgala area in Poonch district after getting specific information about the presence of terrorists. The operation turned into an encounter after the terrorists opened fire on the forces, who retaliated.

Earlier on Monday, three police personnel were killed in a terrorist attack on a police bus at Zewan in Srinagar .