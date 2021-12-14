The ‘Home Alone‘ star accused of trying to strangle girlfriend

The ‘Home Alone’ actor Devin Ratray has been accused of physical damage after he was involved in an alleged heated argument with his girlfriend. One day after the incident, Devin Ratray’s girlfriend reportedly filed a police report. According to her complaint, the actor punched her in the face, put his hand over her mouth, and tried to strangle her.

There is evidence that such an incident did occur, according to police records, but no charges have been filed. In a statement to TMZ, Devin Ratray’s representative stated that although ‘nothing physical happened’, an argument erupted between the two that led to their break up .

Devin Ratray first gained fame in the early ’90s as a child actor in the first two ‘Home Alone’ films. Among his most memorable roles was that of Buzz McCallister, Kevin McCallister’s bully big brother (Macaulay Culkin). This year’s Disney+ film ‘Home Sweet Home Alone’ featured Devin in the role of Buzz. He revealed that a reunion with the original cast of Home Alone is in the works.