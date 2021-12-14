Varanasi conclave a novel mix of pure spirituality and high level politics ; get details :

On the second day of his visit to his parliamentary constituency of Varanasi in poll-bound Uttar Pradesh, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend a number of events.

On Tuesday, the Prime Minister will attend a conference of chief ministers from seven Bharatiya Janata Party-ruled states to discuss governance issues and attend the anniversary festivities of a yoga foundation and meditation centre.

Modi will attend the 98th-anniversary celebrations of Sadguru Sadafaldeo Vihangam Yog Sansthan at Swarved Mahamandir in Varanasi at around 3:30 pm on Tuesday, according to the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO).

Following that, PM Modi will meet with the chief ministers of Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Goa, Gujarat, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Manipur, Tripura, Uttar Pradesh, and Uttarakhand for a conclave. The conference will also include the deputy chief ministers of Bihar and Nagaland.