Warning letter from the MEA over Khalistan is fake, say officials

Officials confirm that a letter being circulated on social media platforms alleging a warning from the ministry of external affairs (MEA) against anti-India activities and propaganda by Khalistani extremists around the world is bogus.

The letter, which was allegedly issued on November 8 and circulated on various social media platforms, was never issued, according to the officials. The reported letter discussed how to deal with the threat posed by Sikh radicals.

Pakistan has been fishing in turbulent waters through pro-Khalistan elements during the farmers’ movement, security authorities assume the letter was written by the Pakistani deep state.

An alarm was issued last month, according to sources, when intelligence indicated that the outlawed terrorist organisation Sikh for Justice (SFJ) could gherao the Parliament House and hang the Khalistan flag on it.