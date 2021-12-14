Why are you ashamed of PM’s photo on vaccination certificate, Kerala HC

A lawsuit challenging the use of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s image on Covid-19 vaccine certificates was dismissed by the Kerala high court on Monday. Justice P V Kunhikrishnan, who is hearing the appeal, asked the petitioner, who works at the Jawaharlal Nehru Institute of Leadership, how the use of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s portrait on immunisation certificates differed from naming a university after former Prime Minister Nehru.

‘He (Modi) is the Prime Minister of our country, not the Prime Minister of any other country.”He was elected on the basis of a mandate. You cannot challenge this simply because of your political differences. Why are we so ashamed of our Prime Minister? Why do you have a problem with this if 100 crore people don’t? You are wasting judicial time.” the court remarked.

Peter Myalparambhil, the petitioner, filed a lawsuit in October, claiming that placing the Prime Minister’s image on Covid-19 immunisation certificates ‘has no substance, utility, or significance.’