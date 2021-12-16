2 dead, 14 injured in Gujarat chemical factory explosion

Ahmedabad: At least two workers died and 14 were injured in an explosion in Gujarat Fluorochemicals Limited (GFL) located at the Panchmahals district of Gujarat, on Thursday. The explosion took place at 10 a.m. inside the MPI-1 unit of the refrigerant production factory in Ranjitnagar, Goghamba. According to the authorities, the sound of the explosion could be heard several kilometres away in the taluka. Fire engines from the adjacent towns of Godhra, Haalol, and Kaalol speeded to the scene and fought the raging fire for more than five hours. Because of the toxic gases in the air, the administration has sealed off a 5-kilometer area surrounding the chemical factory.The nature of the explosion is yet to be determined.