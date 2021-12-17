BJP MLA joins AAP in Goa

Panaji: In a setback for the BJP, its MLA from Cortalim, Alina Saldanha joined the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). Alina Saldanha was the environment minister in the Manohar Parrikar-led government in 2012.

‘I am happy to welcome Alina Saldanha, sitting BJP MLA from Cortalim to Aam Aadmi Party. Together, we will take forward the legacy of Late Shri Matanhy Saldanha and steer Goa to a path of prosperity and corruption-free governance’, tweeted Delhi Chief Minister and AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal.

I am happy to welcome Alina Saldanha, sitting BJP MLA from Cortalim to Aam Aadmi Party. Together, we will take forward the legacy of Late Shri Matanhy Saldanha and steer Goa to a path of prosperity and corruption free governance. pic.twitter.com/3E4dzN8DFm — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) December 16, 2021

BJP in a statement said that it had expelled Alina Saldanha from the party for making comments against the party and participating in agitations against the ruling government.

Also Read: Forex Market: Indian rupee falls against US dollar

Meanwhile, independent MLA Rohan Khaunte, who resigned on Wednesday, is set to join the BJP today.