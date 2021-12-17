Navjot Singh Sidhu promises urban job scheme if Congress returns to power

Chandigarh: Punjab Congress president Navjot Singh Sidhu promised to launch an Urban Employment Guarantee Mission to offer the right to employment to urban workers of the state if Congress retains power in the upcoming assembly elections. The Urban Employment Guarantee Mission would be on the lines of Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme, said Sidhu.

At a press conference at the Punjab Congress Bhawan, Navjot Singh Sidhu also said that since urban poverty is double the rural poverty in Punjab, he will also fix the daily wage and regulate work hours. The state Congress chief described his “revolutionary” proposal as the USP (unique selling proposition) of his “Punjab model” of administration, claiming that it will transform the lives of the urban poor.