North Korea ban its citizens from laughing, drinking and shopping for 11 days: Know the reason

Pyongyang: The North Korean government imposed a bn on laughing, drinking, engaging in leisure activities and shopping for 11 days to mark the 10th anniversary of the death of former Supreme Leader Kim Jong Il. The government warned that violators will be will be arrested.

The 11 days restrictions come into force from December 17. Kim Jong Il ruled North Korea from 1994 to December 17, 2011. He died of a heart attack at the age of 69 on December 17, 2017 and was succeeded by his third son, current leader Kim Jong Un.

