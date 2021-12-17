Promises unfulfilled; Kerala private bus owners to go on an indefinite strike from December 21

Thiruvananthapuram: Private bus operators are to go on an indefinite strike from December 21 as the Government failed to keep the promises made. The bus owners complained that nothing had happened even after a month of clarifying their requirements. They also demanded exemption from tax and diesel subsidy to give free ride to students. The bus owners had already made it clear in the first week of December that that they would go for an indefinite bus strike if their demands are not considered.

The bus owners also added that they are not ready for any compromise without increasing the student fares. ‘Even after Justice Ramachandran Commission accepted our reasonable demands, the government is not ready to increase bus fares’ says the bus owners. At the conciliatory meeting held in Kottayam, the transport minister had promised a solution but nothing of that sort happened.