Study finds that 1,500 languages could be lost in the next 100 years

A study of thousands of spoken languages suggests 1,500 endangered or rare languages are at high risk of disappearing in the next century.

Among the 6,511 languages evaluated in the study, published on Thursday in Nature Ecology and Evolution, 51 different factors related to language maintenance – such as the number of speakers, documentation, legal recognition, and environmental factors – were considered.

Around half of the world’s 7,000 documented languages are in danger of extinction, according to the study.

In a press release, co-author and professor at the Australian National University Lindell Bromham said, ‘It’s as if roads are allowing dominant languages to steam roll over smaller languages.’