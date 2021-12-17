The minister has no authority to write a letter; It is not the governor’s job to reply

Governor Arif Mohammad Khan has said that the Minister of Higher Education has no authority to write a letter to the Governor regarding the appointment of the Vice-Chancellor. Only the Search Committee has the power to select the VC. The governor said it was not his job to reply to Minister R Bindu.

He added there would be no change in the decision to step down as chancellor. The file re-appointing Dr Gopinath Raveendran as the Vice-Chancellor of Kannur was not signed wholeheartedly. He acted against his own decision to avoid a confrontation with the government. The governor said the chancellor had decided to step down so as not to repeat the mistake.