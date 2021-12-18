Kerala bus strike postponed

Thiruvananthapuram: The indefinite private bus strike which was to be held in the state from December 21 has been postponed. The bus owners’ decision to postpone the strike came in the wake of favorable measures taken by the state government regarding the demand for bus fare hike. The bus owner’s joint committee leaders said that the indefinite strike would not take place from the 21st and has been postponed. The bus owners had already demanded an exemption from the tax and diesel subsidy to give free ride to students. In the first week of December, the bus owners said that they would go for an indefinite bus strike if their demands are not considered.