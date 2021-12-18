PM Modi praises Adityanath in poll-bound state

Prime Minister Narendra Modi praised Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday, listing the chief minister’s accomplishments ahead of the state’s assembly elections next year.

‘UP plus Yogi bahut hai upyogi (UP with Yogi has high utility),’ he remarked at a gathering in the state’s Shahjahanpur region after laying the foundation stone for the 594-kilometer Ganga Expressway.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which is seeking a second term in power in Uttar Pradesh, has already named Adityanath as its candidate in the state’s upcoming assembly elections.

PM Modi stated the state’s terrible law and order situation drove many to flee the state, and he also discussed the mafia’s unregistered properties and how the administration under Adityanath has brought about changes that have benefited the state.