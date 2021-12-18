Punjab polls 2022: Farmer leader Gurnam Singh Charuni launches Sanyukt Sangharsh Party

Chandigarh: Farmer leader Gurnam Singh Charuni announced the launch of his new party, ‘Sanyukt Sangharsh Party’ on Friday, ahead of the upcoming Punjab Assembly polls. He alleged that the policymakers are promoting capitalism, because of which he is decided to form a new party to help the common people and the poor.

‘Politics has become polluted. There’s a need to change it. Policymakers promoting capitalism, policies are being framed to favour capitalists. Nothing is done for the common man, the poor. So, we’re launching our new party, Sanyukt Sangharsh Party’, Charuni said in a press conference at Chandigarh.

Also read: Two CISF jawans killed in road accident

Meanwhile, Bharatiya Janata Party is all set to contest Punjab Assembly elections in alliance with former Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh’s party Punjab Lok Congress. Punjab Lok Congress leader and former CM Captain Amarinder Singh on Friday met Union minister and Punjab BJP in-charge Gajendra Singh Shekhawat at the latter’s residence in Delhi. The assembly elections in Punjab are scheduled to be held on early 2022.