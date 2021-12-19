Katrina Kaif flaunts her mehendi in first pic from honeymoon

Newlywed Katrina Kaif does not seem to stopping short of showing her love for her husband Vicky Kaushal on social media. Following their wedding in a Rajwada-style setting in a Jaipur resort on December 9, the star couple has been sharing mesmerising photos from their marriage with their fans.

Katrina and Vicky apparently went out to an unknown destination for a short trip after their wedding. On Saturday night, Katrina posted the first photo from her short honeymoon with Vicky, flaunting her hands displaying the vivid colour of henna that she applied during her mehndi ceremony.

The darker the colour of henna on a newlywed’s hands, as per the custom, the stronger their love for their partner and we can’t get over how gorgeously rich the colour of mehendi has come out on Katrina’s hands. Katrina is also attempting to absorb Punjabi culture by wearing a chooda in her photo. As Vicky’s bride, she had made halwa in the kitchen earlier.