UP to launch ‘happiness curriculum’ in primary schools

Lucknow: Preparations are underway to introduce the ‘happiness curriculum’ in primary schools in Uttar Pradesh as part of a pilot project to make kids more sensitive to nature, society, and the country. State in-charge (happiness curriculum) Saurabh Malviya, who was in town for a six-day workshop at the State Institute of Educational Management and Training, said that the course is developed keeping in mind the cultural and geographical conditions of the state. Students of classes 1 to 8 will be introduced to the happiness curriculum. The curriculum will help them to connect with themselves, their families, society, nature, and the country as a result of it. ‘It will also help them in comprehending interrelationships and the children will be taught meditation as well’, said Malviya.

150 schools in 15 districts have been asked to work on the curriculum as part of the pilot project. 5 books will be prepared for the students in class 1 to 5. T he subject matter of the curriculum is being developed by organising a workshop of 32 teachers.