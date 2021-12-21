Kartik visits Gurudwara after wrapping up ‘challenging’ schedule of ‘Shehzada’

Bollywood star Kartik Aaryan who has been busy filming a variety of films paid a visit to Gurudwara Bangla Sahib on Sunday. After finishing a ‘challenging’ schedule for the film Shehzada, the actor sought divine blessings.

Kartik Aaryan expressed his joy on Instagram in a photo that he captioned, ‘One of the most challenging schedules of #Shehzada comes to an end !!#Blessed #Delhi’.

The first shooting schedule, which began in October was in Mumbai. Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Allu Arvind, S. Radha Krishna, and Aman Gill produced Shehzada, a forthcoming Hindi film directed by Rohit Dhawan. Kartik Aaryan, Kriti Sanon, Paresh Rawal, and Manisha Koirala play key roles in the film. Ronit Roy will also appear in the film in a supporting role. Shehzada, an action-packed family musical film, will be released in theatres on November 4, 2022.

