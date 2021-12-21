The Davos Summit is postponed due to the Omicron variant scare

The World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, has been cancelled owing to an increase in instances of the Omicron strain of COVID-19, according to Sky News, citing organisers’ message to attendees.

‘Next month’s gathering of global business and political leaders at the World Economic Forum’s annual summit in Davos, Switzerland, has been called off because of surging levels of the Omicron variant of COVID-19, delegates have been told today by the organisers’, Sky News city editor Mark Kleinman said on Twitter.

Also Read: PM transfers 1000 crore to SHG helpers prior to his scheduled visit to Prayagraj, today

The meeting has been postponed for the first time since the outbreak. The event in 2020 took place on January 24, a week before the World Health Organization designated COVID-19 a pandemic.