Tiger Shroff suffers eye injury while shooting in UK, shares pic

Tiger Shroff is leaving no stone unturned to outspace himself after going toe-to-toe with Hrithik Roshan in the 2019 movie ‘War’. The actor recently suffered an eye injury in a shoot of another action movie, ‘Ganapath: Part 1’ while engaging in a high-octane action.

He shared an Instagram story with a little black eye injury, taking it as a badge of honour and presenting it stylishly. The actor wrote alongside the photograph, ‘Shit happens, Ganapath final countdown’.

Tiger has offered his fans a few peaks into his preparation for the raw action even before the film’s premiere. The motion poster and a first peek at the UK schedule have already sparked interest in the picture, making it one of the most anticipated films of 2022.

‘Ganapath Part 1’ is an action thriller franchise starring Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon. Vikas Bahl is the director, while Jacky Bhagnani, Vashu Bhagnani, and Deepshika Deshmukh are the producers. In December 2022, the first instalment of the film will be released. Tiger will also appear in another Bollywood film ‘Heropanti 2’.