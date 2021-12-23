14-year-old killed by friends, hands and legs chopped off body dumped in forest

A 14-year-old boy was killed over a fight by his friends, who allegedly cut his throat, chopped off his hands and legs, stuffed the body in sacks and abandoned it in a forest in Jharkhand’s Deoghar district, police said on Thursday. According to Sub-Divisional Police Officer Pawan Kumar, the victim’s family filed a complaint on Wednesday stating that he went missing suspiciously the previous night.

The victim’s 14-year-old friend was detained by police during the investigation. He told the police that he met the victim outside his home in Rohini village, Jasidih police station area, at 8.30 p.m. on Tuesday and went to Kumrabad Station Road, where another friend Avinash (19) joined them. While on their way to Palanga Pahad Jungle, Avinash and the victim got into a fight. Avinash then allegedly stabbed the victim with a knife, slit his throat and chopped off his hands and legs. He then packed the body parts in three sacks and abandoned them in the forest.

The police have recovered the dead body and detained Avinash. Sub-Divisional Police Officer Pawan Kumar also said that, Avinash has confessed to the crime and that the blood-stained knife and the victim’s phone had been found. The accused was charged under IPC sections 302 (murder), 201 (causing disappearance of evidence of offence), 120B (criminal conspiracy), and 34 (acts committed by multiple people in pursuit of a common goal).