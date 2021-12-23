2 days to go: Kareena Kapoor on day 12 of quarantine after contracting COVID-19

Kareena Kapoor, who is now recovering from Covid-19, took to her social media handle to share an update with her fans. On Thursday, the actress wrote on Instagram stories, ‘I’m still trying to figure out if we are in covid times or not… anyway, day 12…two days to go …stay safe all’.

The actress had tested positive for coronavirus last week. Kareena Kapoor has been sharing pictures and videos on her Instagram handle throughout her Covid-19 quarantine. She had recently shared a throwback video on her son Taimur’s fifth birthday. Taimur was seen taking his first steps in the video.

Kareena and Amrita Arora tested positive for the virus following a party at filmmaker Karan Johar’s residence. While Karan tested negative for the virus.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kareena will star alongside Aamir Khan in the film Laal Singh Chaddha, which will be released in 2022. The movie is based on Tom Hanks’ Forrest Gump.