5 more Omicron cases reported in Kerala; tally reaches 29

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala Health Minister Veena George informed that five more cases of Omicron variant of coronavirus have been reported in the state on Thursday. The Omicron variant was detected in four people who arrived at Ernakulam and in one person from Kozhikode.

With this, the number of Omicron cases in the state touched 29. Out of this, 17 came from high-risk countries and 10 from low-risk countries. 2 Omicron cases reported were due to contact.

Two people aged 28 and 24 who arrived from the UK, a 35-year-old man from Albania, and a 40-year-old Pathanamthitta native from Nigeria tested Covid positive in Ernakulam. The 28-year-old who arrived in Ernakulam from the UK is a Kottayam native. The 21-year-old Kozhikode native who tested positive had arrived at Kozhikode after landing in Bengaluru airport.