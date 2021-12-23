Cattle smuggler shot dead by BSF

Kolkata: Border Security Force (BSF) gunned down a suspected cattle smuggler in Kashimghat in Gitaldah border outpost area at the India-Bangladesh border in West Bengal’s Coochbehar district. The BSF opened fire on a group of 15-20 suspected cattle smugglers around 2.30 am on Thursday after they tried to snatch the INSAS rifles from the security personnel.

‘The firing injured Lutpar Rahaman, a resident of Gitaldaha block II. He was shifted to the hospital by BSF, where he died. Rahman is a known cattle smuggler of the area. A BSF personnel was also injured in the scuffle’, said police.

On Wednesday, a Bangladeshi national was killed when BSF personnel fired to thwart a narcotics smuggling bid along the International Border in the state’s Malda district.