Congress Party appoints three new AICC secretaries 

New Delhi: Congress has appointed appointed party functionaries Szarita Laitphang, Ranajit Mukherjee and Tajinder Pal Singh Bittu as new All India Congress Committee (AICC) secretaries and attached them to different states.

Also read: ‘Amendments being brought in piecemeal manner’: Kollam MP writes to PM against pushing bills

‘Congress president has appointed party functionaries Szarita Laitphlang and Ranajit Mukherjee as AICC secretaries and attached them with AICC in-charge Sikkim, Nagaland and Tripura, while Tajinder Pal Singh Bittu and been attached to the AICC in-charge for Himachal Pradesh’, an official statement from the party said.