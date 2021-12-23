Emirates Airlines issue travel advisory

Dubai: Emirates Airlines has issued an advisory for Filipino nationals. The Dubai based air carrier announced that only Cebuano Overseas Filipino Workers and returning Filipinos will be allowed to board the flights to the Philippines. No other nationality is permitted to travel on these flights. The new rule will be in force till January 3,2022.

Earlier the Cebu provincial government in the Philippines had announced that only residents will be allowed to enter the province. The provincial government took this decision as it was devastated by the Typhoon Rai.

Emirates urged passengers to visit their website to update passport details to avoid disruption to their journey.