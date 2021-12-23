PCR test mandatory for attending Christmas mass in Abu Dhabi

Abu Dhabi: Churches in Abu Dhabi announced precautionary measures for the Christmas and New Year masses. The churches in the emirate has made PCR tests mandatory for attending Christmas masses.

‘Green pass’ on Al Hosn app with a negative PCR test result taken within 96 hours is required to attend Christmas masses at St Joseph Cathedral Abu Dhabi. Entry will be only through Emirates ID or passport for those on visit visa. St Andrews Church has enforced a 48-hour PCR requirement for entry to its services.

The church authorities also informed that all the services will be live-streamed through the official social media platforms of the churches.