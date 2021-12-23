Fisherman brutally thrashed by colleagues accusing phone theft; 6 arrested; Watch Video

Bengaluru: A fisherman was hung upside down on a fishing boat and assaulted by a group of fellow fishermen for allegedly stealing a mobile phone in Mangaluru. The incident took place on a fishing boat anchored at the Mangaluru fishing harbour at Bandur on December 15, and police have registered a case after a video of a group of fishermen assaulting the man accused of theft went viral.

Inhuman incident Reported @Mangaluru, #Karnataka. where a fellow #fisherman stolen a cell phone was hung upside down in a boat and brutally attacked by other fishermens. In this regard #Police registered a case and arrested 6 accused.#Bengaluru #KSP #bommai #karnatakapolice pic.twitter.com/fD85WYqOLq — Bharathirajan (@bharathircc) December 23, 2021

A 25-second video clip shows the man hung upside down from a hook that seemed to be attached to a weighing machine. His feet were tied and he was stripped up to his waist. According a report by ANI, the fisherman was assaulted for allegedly stealing a cell phone, and has been identified as Vaila Sheenu. The video shows other fishermen surrounding him on the fishing boat. While some of them were heard shouting at him, another stepped ahead and slapped him.

Police have registered the case under several sections of Indian Penal Code, including attempt to murder. Police officials said that all the six accused in the case were arrested. All the fishermen seen in the video are from Andhra Pradesh, they added. They added that further probe on the matter is underway.