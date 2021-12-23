Funeral procession of PT Thomas begins

Idukki: Hundreds of people paid tribute to late MLA PT Thomas on Thursday morning when his mortal remains were brought home. The body was brought from Vellore Christian Medical College to his home in Upputhode, Idukki, today morning. The funeral procession is currently moving to Thodupuzha.

Idukki roads witnessed an emotional farewell to PT. On both sides of the road, people came to see their favourite leader for the last time. At the state border, Idukki MP Dean Kuriakose and the district collector received PT Thomas’ mortal remains. The body was taken to Idukki by 2.45 a.m. and kept at the Upputhode residence for public homage. At his home, the Bishops of Pala and Idukki paid him respect. Arrangements will be made for a public homage at Rajeev Bhavan in Thodupuzha. It will thereafter be carried to the Ernakulam DCC office and the Town Hall for public tribute. As per his last wish, the body will be cremated at Ravipuram crematorium by 5.30 pm.