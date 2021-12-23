Haryana to allow only fully vaccinated people in malls, other public places from Jan 1

From January 1, people who have not been fully vaccinated will be prohibited from entering crowded areas like malls, movie halls, and restaurants in Haryana, said the state Health and Home Minister Anil Vij.

Vij made the remark while responding to a query on a Calling Attention Motion in the Haryana Vidhan Sabha’s ongoing winter session. He stated that the choice was made because the vaccination provides the best protection against Covid and its variants.

‘From January 1, 2022, any eligible person who has not taken both doses of Covid vaccine will not be permitted in malls, hotels, restaurants, marriage palaces, cinema halls, offices, banks or any such places which attract crowds’, Vij said in the Haryana Assembly.

He further said that wearing masks in public areas would be strongly enforced throughout the state. The minister also directed district superintendents of police and other authorities to give fines to people who do not wear masks.