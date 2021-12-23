Ballia: Union Minister A Narayanaswamy lashed out against the recent remarks of ‘Hindu vs Hindutva’ by Rahul Gandhi, alleging that the Congress leader is ‘not a Hindu’ and makes such remarks whenever elections near. In remarks over the past few days, Rahul Gandhi has repeatedly sought to assert the difference between ‘Hindu’ and ‘Hindutva’ and described Hindu as ‘tolerant’ and Hindutva as ‘power-seeking’.

‘Whenever the election comes he (Rahul Gandhi) speaks like this only, but he is not a Hindu’, the Union Minister told reporters on the sidelines of a social empowerment camp organised in Phephna area of Ballia district in Uttar Pradesh. Dismissing Rahul Gandhi’s attack on the government over incidents of lynching, the Union Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment said there is ‘no such thing’ and the former Congress president does not know what is happening in the country.

Terming the incidents of sacrilege and subsequent lynching in Punjab ‘unfortunate’, the Union Minister said that the matter is being investigated. Assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh and few other states are due early next year and the campaigns have heated up in the poll bound states.

Also read: ‘Amendments being brought in piecemeal manner’: Kollam MP writes to PM against pushing bills

Earlier on Tuesday, Rahul Gandhi had tweeted that the incidents of lynching were practically unheard of before the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led government came to power in 2014, days after two cases of lynching in the Congress-ruled Punjab. The two men were lynched in separate incidents, and both of them were accused of sacrilege by Sikh religious leaders.