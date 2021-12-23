Hindus follow path of truth, Hindutva loots..  Rahul Gandhi takes jibe at BJP leaders

New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday drew another comparison between Hinduism and Hindutva referring to the news report claiming a rush to buy land around Ram Janmbhoomi Temple in Ayodhya. The Congress MP tweeted- ‘Hindus follow the path of truth. Hindutva loots under the guise of religion’.

The Congress leader also shared the news report that claimed many BJP leaders and some officials of the Uttar Pradesh government have bought land around the under-construction Ram Janmbhoomi Temple in Ayodhya at throwaway prices.

Following the report, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath ordered an inquiry after names of the relatives of several state ministers and officials surfaced on some recent land dealings in Ayodhya, which stirred controversies. Special Secretary Revenue will investigate the matter and present a report to the government in a week.