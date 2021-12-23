India hits another milestone; 60% of population fully vaccinated

India has reached a new milestone in the nationwide vaccination programme against Covid-19, with 60% of the country’s total population getting fully vaccinated against the infectious disease with both doses of the Covid-19 shot, said Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, on Thursday. The minister congratulated public health workers, medical professionals, and people from all across the country for making this achievement possible. ‘Accomplishing more new feats! Congratulations India. Aided by public participating and dedicated efforts of our health workers, over 60% of the eligible population is fully vaccinated now’, Union health minister Mandaviya tweeted.

According to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, as of 8 a.m. on December 23, India had administered more than 139.70 crore Covid-19 vaccines. Of these, 70.17 lakh doses were administered in the last 24 hours alone.