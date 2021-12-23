India’s first conventional ballistic missile ‘Pralay’ test fired again

India successfully conducted the second trial of surface-to-surface ballistic missile ‘Pralay’ off Odisha’s APJ Abdul Kalam island. The developmental trial of the missile was successful, with the platform reaching a range of 500 kilometres. Pralay was tested by Defence Research and Development Organization (DRDO).

Pralay is India’s first conventional ballistic missile, and it is designed to counter any conventional missile attack from the northern or western borders. The missile development is noteworthy since India lacked a conventionally armed ballistic missile and was hampered by ‘No first use’ nuclear policy.

‘The missile is powered by a solid propellant rocket motor and various new technologies’, said DRDO. The rocket can be launched from a mobile launcher and has a range of 150-500 kilometres. The indigenous missile has a guidance system, along with a cutting-edge navigation system and integrated avionics.