India’s official entry ‘Koozhangal’ out of Oscars 2022 race

The Tamil drama Koozhangal, which was the official entry of India for the Academy Awards’ foreign feature picture category in 2022, has been eliminated from contention. The shortlists were released by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences on Tuesday. Writing With Fire, another Indian contender made it to the shortlist for best documentary feature.

Koozhangal (Pebbles), directed by Vinothraj PS, tells the story of an alcoholic abusive husband who sets out with his small kid to discover and bring back his long-suffering wife who had run away. Chellapandi and Karuththadaiyaan star in the film, which is produced by Vignesh Shivan and Nayanthara.

In October, after Koozhangal was chosen as India’s official entry, Vignesh had tweeted, ‘There’s a chance to hear this! And the Oscars goes to… Two steps away from a dream come true moment in our lives… #Pebbles #Nayanthara @PsVinothraj @thisisysr @AmudhavanKar @Rowdy_Pictures Can’t be prouder, happier and content’.

In the meantime, Writing With Fire follows the emergence of Khabar Lahariya, India’s only Dalit women-run newspaper. Rintu Thomas and Sushmit Ghosh helmed the film’s direction. It tells the narrative of a group of ambitious Dalit women led by Meera, their lead reporter, as they shift from print to digital in order to stay relevant.

There are currently 15 films competing for the prize in the foreign feature film category. In this category, films from 92 different nations were eligible. Iran’s A Hero, Japan’s Drive My Car, Denmark’s Flee, and Italy’s The Hand of God are some of the films in this category.

The final nominees will be revealed on February 8, and the awards ceremony will take place on March 27.