KMC election: mayor to be finalised today, says Mamata

The ruling party of West Bengal, Trinamool Congress (TMC), which won the recent Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) elections, is expected to announce the next mayor of the state capital’s civic body on Thursday, said chief minister Mamata Banerjee on December 21.

‘Our party will meet at 2 p.m. on December 23 to select the mayor,’ Banerjee, who also leads the TMC, said on Tuesday, after the Trinamool won 134 out of 144 wards, with three independents likely to join the party after winning their respective wards.

The election for mayor of the KMC took place on December 19. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which is the principal opposition party in the state, won three wards, while the Congress and the Left won two each. The overall vote share of the Trinamool Congress was 92.36 percent.