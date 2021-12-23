Ludhiana court blast: Punjab CM announces free medical treatment for injured people

Chandigarh : Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi announced free medical treatment for the five injured in the explosion at the Ludhiana District Court that took place on Thursday morning. The Chief Minister has also ordered a high-level inquiry into the incident, and informed that all the injured persons are out of danger and are under treatment in different hospitals of the city.

Channi has warned that no one would be allowed to disturb the peace in Punjab. ‘I want to reiterate that we will not allow any person to disturb the peace and communal harmony of the state. I will soon expose the agencies which spoil the atmosphere of Punjab before the assembly elections’, the Chief Minister said.

Hours after the incident, Deputy Chief Minister Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa and D.G.P. Siddharth Chattopadhyay inspected the blast site and met with the injured patients. Interacting with the reporters, the Chief Minister said that intelligence agencies and Punjab Police were working on all theories and the matter would be resolved soon.

Terming it as an unfortunate incident, Channi said that prima facie it appears that the deceased person is believed to have committed this crime. He said that the body has not been removed from the place of the incident so that the investigation and crime situation does not get disturbed. Cabinet Minister Bharat Bhushan Ashu, MLAs S. Kuldeep Singh Vaidya, Sanjay Talwar, Mayor Balkar Singh Sandhu besides others were also present during the press meet.