Maoists torch 2 vehicles, machine at stone crushing plant

Bijapur: Maoists set fire to two vehicles and a machine parked at a stone crushing plant in Murdonda village, Bijapur, Chattisgarh. According to police, around a dozen Maoists entered the unit and set on fire a truck, a multi-utility vehicle and a JCB parked there. They also threatened the employees there and asked them to stop the work and snatched mobile phones of drivers and their helpers.

Earlier last week, two women Maoists were killed in an encounter near Gonderas jungle in the Dantewada district. The slain Maoists were identified as Hidme Kohrame of the Mallanger Area Committee, Darbha Division and Pojje.