No cold wave in most parts of India till January 5; predicts IMD

New Delhi: The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) informed that the most parts of the country will not witness cold wave conditions till January 5, 2022. The national weather forecasting agency in its latest bulletin said that a cold wave in isolated pockets may occur in the next 24 hours in Odisha.

Rain can be expected in several parts of the country in the last week of December and the first week of January as the western disturbances are likely to remain active. As a result of the western disturbances, the minimum temperature in many parts of the country is likely to stay above the normal level over the next two weeks.