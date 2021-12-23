‘Punjab Police must get to the bottom of this’: Amarinder Singh terms Ludhiana court blast as ‘disturbing news’

Chandigarh: Former Chief Minister of Punjab Amarinder Singh said that the Punjab police must ‘get to the bottom’ of the blast in Ludhiana court complex that led to the death of two persons and injured at least five people. Initial information indicates that the blast took place around 12:20 pm in a bathroom on the second floor of the building.

‘Disturbing news of a blast at Ludhiana court complex. Saddened to know about the demise of 2 individuals, Praying for the recovery of those injured. @PunjabPoliceInd must get to the bottom of this’, the former CM wrote on his twitter handle.

Disturbing news of a blast at Ludhiana court complex. Saddened to know about the demise of 2 individuals, Praying for the recovery of those injured. @PunjabPoliceInd must get to the bottom of this. — Capt.Amarinder Singh (@capt_amarinder) December 23, 2021

Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi has informed that he is on his way to Ludhiana. ‘As elections are approaching, some anti-Punjab forces are trying to disturb the peace. First, there was an attempt of sacrilege at the Golden Temple, in which they failed. Now this blast. We are not going to spare culprits’, Mr Channi said.

Read more: Explosion inside Ludhiana district court; 2 dead, 5 injured

The blast has damaged the walls of the bathroom and shattered glass of windows of nearby rooms. The police have cordoned off the area and fire engines are on the spot. Reportedly, a ?two-member team of the National Investigation Agency will be leaving for Ludhiana from Chandigarh. A team from the National Security Guards’ Bomb Data Centre is also being rushed to the blast site.